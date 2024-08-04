Stride (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
LRN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
