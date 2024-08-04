Stride One Day Trading Volume Tops $135,547.15 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Stride has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Stride token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a market capitalization of $75.50 million and approximately $135,547.15 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stride alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Stride Profile

Stride’s genesis date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.89027864 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $121,719.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.