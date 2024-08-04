Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.11.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SYK traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,445. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.87 and a 200 day moving average of $339.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

