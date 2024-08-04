STV Group (LON:STVG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $238.56

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.56 ($3.07) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.52). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 274 ($3.52), with a volume of 43,777 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 238.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3,044.44 and a beta of 0.06.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

