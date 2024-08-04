Susquehanna Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $95.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Raymond James started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.06.

CHRW opened at $98.63 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after buying an additional 2,003,158 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,286,000 after acquiring an additional 304,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

