Susquehanna Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $104.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 53,086 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 350.1% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,090,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,943,000 after buying an additional 661,144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

