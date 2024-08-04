Synchrony Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Shares of SYF opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

