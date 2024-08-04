T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $30,808,098.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,969,021 shares in the company, valued at $109,960,078,081.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,019,788 shares of company stock valued at $685,706,726 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,922,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,309. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average is $168.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

