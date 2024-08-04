Taiko Price Tops $1.91 on Major Exchanges (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003236 BTC on exchanges. Taiko has a market capitalization of $547.20 million and $34.05 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Taiko

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,220,999 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Taiko Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.99924328 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $33,725,619.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

