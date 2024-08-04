Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of TSM opened at $149.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $777.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $193.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.82 and a 200-day moving average of $147.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 157,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,404,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 722,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,381 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

