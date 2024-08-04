Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. Tanger also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.050-2.120 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point upgraded Tanger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Tanger from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Get Tanger alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tanger

Tanger Price Performance

Tanger Announces Dividend

SKT traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. Tanger has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.