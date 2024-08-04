TC Energy Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$56.73.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$59.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$44.70 and a 1-year high of C$59.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total transaction of C$29,227.38. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

