Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 32,688 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.18% of NETSTREIT worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 215,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 44,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

NTST stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.78, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 933.33%.

In other news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

