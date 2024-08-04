Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 428,050 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 571.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,050 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Rivian Automotive worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 84,409 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 43,882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,138 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 115,741 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $6,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $4,433,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,970,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,724,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $1,215,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,482,940.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

