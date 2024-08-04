Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of PRU traded down $12.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,436,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

