Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HP were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. 6,489,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,486. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.