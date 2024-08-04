Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 905,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -937.06 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

