Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after buying an additional 141,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,632,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 425,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 306,616 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

NYSE:ANF traded down $10.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average is $138.55. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.54. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $223,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,066.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $727,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

