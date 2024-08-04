Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 172.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $621,993,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $303,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.70. 1,821,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.68. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

