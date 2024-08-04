Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.57 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $210.38. 530,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $165.21 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.65.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,326,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,004,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,583 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,853. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

