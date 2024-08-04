Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

BTI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,872,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,556. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.77. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

