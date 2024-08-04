Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.09% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,832 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,733 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

