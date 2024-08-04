Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nordson were worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Nordson by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,066,000 after buying an additional 60,209 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,803. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.06.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

