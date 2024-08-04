Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Up 1.8 %

CME stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,911. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.99.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,300. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.