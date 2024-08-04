Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Alarm.com worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 36.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 42,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 305,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,354. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.