Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $203.69. 3,377,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,121. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

