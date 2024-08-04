Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,171 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,298,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 119,707 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $3,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Dorman Products Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 217,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,695. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $104.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.75%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.