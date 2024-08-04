Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,479 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Barclays increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.33. 3,193,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.95. The company has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

