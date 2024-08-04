Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,481 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Therace Risch 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $101.79. 4,453,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.46.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

