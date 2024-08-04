Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,496 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Analog Devices by 588.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after buying an additional 80,522 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,199,000 after buying an additional 48,890 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,642 shares of company stock worth $8,510,743. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $10.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,127. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

