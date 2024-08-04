Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,581 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,313,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,702. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

