Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,230 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOGI

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.