Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 7th (NASDAQ:TELO)

Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 7th. Telomir Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TELO opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Get Telomir Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TELO Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Suncoast Equity Management owned approximately 0.08% of Telomir Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telomir Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.