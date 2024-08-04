Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 7th (NASDAQ:TELO)

Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 7th. Telomir Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TELO opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $20.72.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.
About Telomir Pharmaceuticals
Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.
