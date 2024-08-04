Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Olaplex Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 2.42.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Olaplex Company Profile
Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.
