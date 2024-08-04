Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Olaplex Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Olaplex Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $3,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after buying an additional 929,693 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth $660,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 119,729.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 336,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth $563,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.