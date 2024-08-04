TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0129 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $71.76 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 35.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00035440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000086 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,269,037 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,192,914 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

