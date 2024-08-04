The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Allstate worth $29,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.25. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

