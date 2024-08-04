The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,468 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.9% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 879,375 shares of company stock worth $571,502,245. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $69.33. 22,514,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,301,018. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

