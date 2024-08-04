The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $147.87 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $93.52 and a 12 month high of $175.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

