The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,945. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.44.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.40.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

