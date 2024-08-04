The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

