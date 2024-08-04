The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.54.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

MOS opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,007.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 232,949 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

