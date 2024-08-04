The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.6% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,323 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,899,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $170.92. The company has a market capitalization of $401.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

