The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.31

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and traded as low as $10.19. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 171,063 shares.
The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.