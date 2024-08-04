The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 1,905.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

