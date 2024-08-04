The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 232.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,703 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 189,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 132,223 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $72,444,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 59,358 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.74.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

