The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Position Lowered by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,917,000 after buying an additional 1,736,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,665,000 after buying an additional 149,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,197,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

