The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,310 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Trade Desk worth $26,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. 4,948,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,474. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $102.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

