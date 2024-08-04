Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.24. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

