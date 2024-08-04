Toby Courtauld Acquires 43 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($192.49).

On Friday, May 31st, Toby Courtauld acquired 42 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 358 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($193.41).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 344 ($4.43) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 374.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 328.50 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 457.40 ($5.88). The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is currently -1,238.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.43) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.43) to GBX 440 ($5.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.86) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 423.25 ($5.44).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

