TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $425.37 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 45.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

TransAlta Trading Down 1.5 %

TransAlta stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.88. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 11.61%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

